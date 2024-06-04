Looking At Procter & Gamble's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Procter & Gamble. Our analysis of options history for Procter & Gamble PG revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $198,630, and 12 were calls, valued at $599,413.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $170.0 for Procter & Gamble during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Procter & Gamble stands at 872.7, with a total volume reaching 1,572.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Procter & Gamble, situated within the strike price corridor from $135.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $11.55 $11.55 $170.00 $115.5K 56 100 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.05 $13.7 $13.7 $165.00 $109.6K 191 101 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $8.15 $8.15 $160.00 $83.1K 196 102 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $160.00 $71.5K 4.1K 111 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.05 $10.85 $10.85 $170.00 $64.0K 376 102

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Procter & Gamble, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,285,980, the price of PG is up by 1.27%, reaching $166.74.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 52 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Procter & Gamble options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.