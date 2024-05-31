Shopify Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,283,941 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,013,073.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $75.0 for Shopify over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Loading... Loading...

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.2 $7.75 $7.89 $50.00 $946.8K 2.9K 1.2K SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.25 $2.68 $2.7 $40.00 $202.5K 1.2K 750 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.8 $10.0 $10.0 $70.00 $201.0K 18 291 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.6 $1.55 $1.56 $75.00 $117.3K 9.1K 1.3K SHOP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $10.75 $10.5 $10.7 $55.00 $104.8K 286 140

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,518,231, the price of SHOP is down -0.31% at $58.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Shopify with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.