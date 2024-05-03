ARM Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ARM Holdings.

Looking at options history for ARM Holdings ARM we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $199,228 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $584,861.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $125.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ARM Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ARM Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

ARM Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $12.75 $12.7 $12.75 $111.00 $127.5K 1 0 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $15.7 $15.3 $15.3 $100.00 $91.8K 988 67 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/31/24 $24.25 $24.0 $24.0 $80.00 $72.0K 6 4 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/03/24 $23.1 $22.3 $23.1 $79.00 $64.6K 1 0 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $6.55 $6.45 $6.55 $103.00 $49.1K 73 19

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Where Is ARM Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,448,739, the price of ARM is up by 4.71%, reaching $102.62.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ARM Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $108.6.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $100.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $135.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $115.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $108.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on ARM Holdings with a target price of $85.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.