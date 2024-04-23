What the Options Market Tells Us About Lowe's Companies

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lowe's Companies. Our analysis of options history for Lowe's Companies LOW revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 72% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $537,872, and 2 were calls, valued at $62,524.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $260.0 for Lowe's Companies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.1 $39.45 $39.85 $260.00 $155.4K 298 39 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $12.7 $12.55 $12.7 $240.00 $101.5K 1.9K 83 LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.1 $34.05 $34.05 $250.00 $85.1K 96 25 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.2 $13.7 $14.05 $210.00 $44.9K 165 78 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.45 $22.65 $23.14 $250.00 $37.0K 229 39

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself (around 75% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients (around 25% of sales). We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on U.S. Census data and management's market size estimates.

Lowe's Companies's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 822,284, the LOW's price is up by 1.7%, now at $234.04.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lowe's Companies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $266.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Lowe's Companies, targeting a price of $275.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Gordon Haskett downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $245.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from DA Davidson lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $270.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Lowe's Companies, maintaining a target price of $270.

An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $271.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.