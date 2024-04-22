Pfizer Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Pfizer. Our analysis of options history for Pfizer PFE revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $95,950, and 16 were calls, valued at $738,495.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $27.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Loading... Loading...

Pfizer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.95 $3.0 $25.00 $163.5K 30.5K 786 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.33 $2.33 $2.33 $25.00 $74.5K 4.3K 323 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.14 $2.11 $2.14 $27.00 $58.6K 1.8K 274 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.92 $3.0 $25.00 $51.6K 30.5K 1.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $24.00 $48.0K 131 441

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pfizer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 9,451,143, with PFE's price up by 1.31%, positioned at $26.34.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Pfizer

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $45.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $45.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $45.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $45.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pfizer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.