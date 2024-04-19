Looking At AstraZeneca's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AstraZeneca. Our analysis of options history for AstraZeneca AZN revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 83% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $90,336, and 9 were calls, valued at $981,928.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $66.0 and $77.5 for AstraZeneca, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AstraZeneca's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AstraZeneca's whale activity within a strike price range from $66.0 to $77.5 in the last 30 days.

AstraZeneca Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $1.06 $0.9 $0.9 $67.50 $594.6K 14.1K 8.2K AZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $1.65 $1.54 $1.55 $67.00 $69.4K 2.5K 2.3K AZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $1.52 $1.51 $1.51 $67.00 $67.6K 2.5K 1.0K AZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $1.49 $1.25 $1.49 $67.00 $66.7K 2.5K 24 AZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $1.57 $1.48 $1.49 $67.00 $49.6K 2.5K 920

About AstraZeneca

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, immunology and rare diseases. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AstraZeneca, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is AstraZeneca Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,720,283, the price of AZN is up by 0.28%, reaching $68.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.