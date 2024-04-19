What the Options Market Tells Us About Chevron

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chevron.

Looking at options history for Chevron CVX we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 7% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 92% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $255,073 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $328,228.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $170.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Chevron stands at 5079.27, with a total volume reaching 3,807.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Chevron, situated within the strike price corridor from $145.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.6 $9.6 $9.6 $155.00 $86.4K 2.4K 16 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $7.45 $7.3 $7.35 $155.00 $73.5K 3.0K 54 CVX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.9 $11.85 $11.9 $160.00 $49.9K 3.5K 0 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.2 $170.00 $45.9K 2.8K 52 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.1 $8.95 $9.0 $170.00 $45.0K 2.8K 52

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.1 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.8 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 stood at 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.0 billion barrels of liquids and 30.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

In light of the recent options history for Chevron, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,694,266, the CVX's price is up by 1.77%, now at $160.36.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

