Behind the Scenes of Qualcomm's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $138,987 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $252,197.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $182.5 for Qualcomm during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Qualcomm's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Qualcomm's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $182.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.25 $6.15 $6.25 $130.00 $79.9K 2.1K 0 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $28.0 $27.75 $28.0 $150.00 $64.4K 15.2K 24 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/26/24 $5.75 $5.6 $5.7 $172.50 $45.6K 625 25 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $47.0 $45.8 $45.8 $130.00 $41.2K 833 0 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $8.5 $8.45 $8.5 $180.00 $38.2K 4.3K 105

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Qualcomm, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Qualcomm

With a trading volume of 883,372, the price of QCOM is up by 0.91%, reaching $175.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $181.66666666666666.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $150.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on Qualcomm, maintaining a target price of $190.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $205.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.