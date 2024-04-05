Schlumberger's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Schlumberger SLB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Schlumberger.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $312,885, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $403,697.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $57.5 for Schlumberger, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Schlumberger options trades today is 1397.62 with a total volume of 5,970.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Schlumberger's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $57.5 over the last 30 days.

Schlumberger Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $30.15 $30.15 $30.15 $25.00 $117.5K 95 0 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $52.50 $70.9K 1.0K 464 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.55 $5.5 $5.55 $52.50 $68.8K 1.0K 126 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.55 $5.5 $5.55 $52.50 $62.7K 1.0K 311 SLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $55.00 $55.1K 2.7K 180

About Schlumberger

SLB is the largest oilfield service firm in the world, with expertise in myriad disciplines, including reservoir performance, well construction, production enhancement, and more recently, digital solutions. It maintains a reputation as one of the industry's leading innovators, which has earned it dominant share in numerous end markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Schlumberger, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Schlumberger's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 8,054,314, the SLB's price is up by 0.42%, now at $54.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

