United Parcel Service Unusual Options Activity For April 02

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $168,280 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $514,781.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $160.0 for United Parcel Service over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $2.18 $2.16 $2.18 $160.00 $95.4K 3.3K 564 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $8.55 $8.45 $8.45 $145.00 $65.0K 2.3K 99 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $1.79 $1.75 $1.75 $152.50 $54.9K 2.8K 1.2K UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $1.77 $1.75 $1.75 $152.50 $47.6K 2.8K 1.5K UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/03/24 $3.0 $2.95 $2.95 $145.00 $41.3K 284 288

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,896,974, the price of UPS is up 0.98% at $149.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $142.4.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $140.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $154.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $165.

An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Parcel Service with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.