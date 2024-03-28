Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMD Options

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $130,370, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,254,310.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $220.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Advanced Micro Devices's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Advanced Micro Devices's significant trades, within a strike price range of $180.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $180.00 $402.4K 14.9K 183 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/24 $180.00 $67.5K 14.6K 24.2K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/05/24 $182.50 $61.2K 1.2K 0 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $180.00 $51.6K 14.9K 1.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/24 $180.00 $48.1K 14.6K 21.9K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Advanced Micro Devices

Trading volume stands at 5,668,880, with AMD's price up by 1.29%, positioned at $181.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $216.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $190.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from DZ Bank lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $200.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Melius Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $265.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

