Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UNH

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group UNH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $154,940, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $565,525.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $450.0 to $530.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for UnitedHealth Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across UnitedHealth Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $450.0 to $530.0, over the past month.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $480.00 $168.0K 1.7K 264 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $480.00 $164.0K 1.7K 145 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $480.00 $88.3K 352 26 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $485.00 $77.3K 941 377 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $450.00 $56.2K 1.0K 25

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

UnitedHealth Group's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 697,191, the UNH's price is up by 0.25%, now at $477.78.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $607.3333333333334.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $675.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $596.

An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $551.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.