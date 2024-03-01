Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MongoDB

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MongoDB MDB, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $301,484, and 8 are calls, amounting to $307,727.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $420.0 to $480.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MongoDB's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MongoDB's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $420.0 to $480.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $460.00 $94.9K 467 5 MDB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $450.00 $90.2K 356 90 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/01/24 $470.00 $65.6K 69 4 MDB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $420.00 $57.2K 134 7 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/08/24 $450.00 $51.0K 195 16

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 250,646, the price of MDB is up by 0.5%, reaching $449.83.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $521.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $543.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $500.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.