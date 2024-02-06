Check Out What Whales Are Doing With QuantumScape

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards QuantumScape QS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for QuantumScape. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $373,648, and 3 are calls, amounting to $151,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $10.0 for QuantumScape over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of QuantumScape stands at 5651.6, with a total volume reaching 11,043.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in QuantumScape, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $10.0, throughout the last 30 days.

QuantumScape 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.00 $79.0K 2.4K 0 QS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $7.00 $73.5K 3.6K 2.5K QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $10.00 $62.0K 922 212 QS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $7.00 $61.0K 3.6K 1.0K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $59.2K 2.4K 351

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corp is engaged in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles. It developed an anode-less cell design, which delivers high energy density while lowering material costs and simplifying manufacturing.

Current Position of QuantumScape

Trading volume stands at 3,860,208, with QS's price up by 0.15%, positioned at $6.77.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

