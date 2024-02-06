Upstart Hldgs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs UPST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,475, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $358,073.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $40.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $37.50 $150.6K 5.1K 642 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/09/24 $33.00 $32.3K 1.3K 494 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/09/24 $33.00 $32.1K 1.3K 1.0K UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $35.00 $30.8K 2.2K 405 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/09/24 $34.00 $29.1K 1.7K 1.7K

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The revenue of the company comprised of fees paid by banks.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Upstart Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,929,102, the price of UPST is up by 0.09%, reaching $32.02.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Upstart Hldgs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $23.0.

An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Underperform rating on Upstart Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $23.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.