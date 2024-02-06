This Is What Whales Are Betting On MongoDB

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB MDB we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $96,770 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,003,242.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $500.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MongoDB stands at 172.73, with a total volume reaching 621.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MongoDB, situated within the strike price corridor from $400.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MongoDB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $430.00 $125.6K 472 64 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $430.00 $115.0K 472 114 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/23/24 $450.00 $97.7K 50 61 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $500.00 $86.2K 165 60 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $500.00 $85.0K 165 0

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of MongoDB

Currently trading with a volume of 457,244, the MDB's price is up by 2.43%, now at $447.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MongoDB

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $446.6666666666667.

An analyst from DA Davidson has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $405.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $495.

In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $440.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

