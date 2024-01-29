This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wells Fargo

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Wells Fargo WFC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $427,989, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,233,953.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $55.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Wells Fargo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Wells Fargo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

Wells Fargo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $52.50 $711.0K 669 1.5K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $45.00 $157.8K 13 215 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $40.00 $112.0K 4 700 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $47.50 $72.0K 14.0K 1.3K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $52.50 $71.8K 243 286

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

In light of the recent options history for Wells Fargo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo

With a volume of 7,038,223, the price of WFC is down -0.28% at $50.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

Expert Opinions on Wells Fargo

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $54.76.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $51.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Strong Buy rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $58.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $66.

An analyst from Odeon Capital has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $48.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

