Texas Instruments Unusual Options Activity For January 29

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Texas Instruments TXN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TXN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Texas Instruments.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $451,709, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $274,215.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $175.0 for Texas Instruments over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Texas Instruments options trades today is 1179.25 with a total volume of 3,429.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Texas Instruments's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $172.50 $92.2K 299 101 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $170.00 $72.0K 2.8K 153 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/02/24 $157.50 $57.0K 173 1.5K TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $175.00 $55.1K 1.0K 90 TXN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/15/24 $170.00 $50.6K 803 133

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Texas Instruments, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Texas Instruments

Trading volume stands at 1,878,440, with TXN's price down by -0.02%, positioned at $164.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Texas Instruments

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $172.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $146.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Rosenblatt downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $190.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $160.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $200.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $164.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.