Rollins (NYSE:ROL) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.08%. Currently, Rollins has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion.

Buying $100 In ROL: If an investor had bought $100 of ROL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,305.37 today based on a price of $60.08 for ROL at the time of writing.

Rollins's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

