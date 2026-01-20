January 20, 2026 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.19%. Currently, State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion.

Buying $100 In XLK: If an investor had bought $100 of XLK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.57 today based on a price of $142.09 for XLK at the time of writing.

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

XLK Logo
XLKState Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF
$142.090.18%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved