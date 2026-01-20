January 20, 2026 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Eli Lilly and Co Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 25.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 37.44%. Currently, Eli Lilly and Co has a market capitalization of $931.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In LLY: If an investor had bought $1000 of LLY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,051.37 today based on a price of $1040.90 for LLY at the time of writing.

Eli Lilly and Co's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

