If You Invested $100 In Goldman Sachs Group Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.84%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion.
Buying $100 In GS: If an investor had bought $100 of GS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $624.25 today based on a price of $944.57 for GS at the time of writing.
Goldman Sachs Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
