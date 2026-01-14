January 14, 2026 4:16 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Texas Instruments 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.9%. Currently, Texas Instruments has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion.

Buying $100 In TXN: If an investor had bought $100 of TXN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $401.18 today based on a price of $193.42 for TXN at the time of writing.

Texas Instruments's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TXN Logo
TXNTexas Instruments Inc
$193.422.62%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved