Here's How Much $100 Invested In Texas Instruments 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.9%. Currently, Texas Instruments has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion.

Buying $100 In TXN: If an investor had bought $100 of TXN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $401.18 today based on a price of $193.42 for TXN at the time of writing.

Texas Instruments's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.