January 9, 2026 11:31 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Global X Uranium ETF 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE:URA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Global X Uranium ETF has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion.

Buying $100 In URA: If an investor had bought $100 of URA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $411.55 today based on a price of $51.32 for URA at the time of writing.

Global X Uranium ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

URA Logo
URAGlobal X Uranium ETF
$51.303.62%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved