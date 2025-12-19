In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Broadcom Background

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It has a significant position in custom AI chips to train and run inference for large language models. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Broadcom Inc 69.16 19.16 25.06 11.02% $8.29 $10.7 12.93% NVIDIA Corp 43.10 35.60 22.87 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 29.74 9.35 12.87 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 105.27 5.38 10.25 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 23.63 4.76 6.63 9.28% $5.9 $5.05 20.57% Qualcomm Inc 34.77 8.80 4.35 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Intel Corp 604.67 1.63 2.99 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Texas Instruments Inc 32.09 9.63 9.34 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 60.29 3.98 12.39 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% ARM Holdings PLC 145.53 16.26 27.43 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 29.74 5.10 9.42 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.45 5.56 4.70 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.85 12.48 16.82 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 30.38 3.24 1.65 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 20.09 3.12 5.57 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 119.46 19.46 33.24 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% STMicroelectronics NV 44.40 1.28 2.03 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 74.44 2.77 3.67 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% United Microelectronics Corp 15.12 1.78 2.68 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 67.46 4.60 8.74 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 365.15 14.14 20.39 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 43.57 7.64 14.67 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 92.39 8.41 11.08 5.33% $39.1 $33.81 31.67%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Broadcom, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 69.16 , which is 0.75x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 19.16 which exceeds the industry average by 2.28x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 25.06 , which is 2.26x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 11.02% , which is 5.69% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $8.29 Billion , which is 0.21x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $10.7 Billion is 0.32x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 12.93% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 31.67%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Broadcom can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Broadcom holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Broadcom may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, Broadcom's high ROE reflects strong profitability relative to its equity, while the low EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate potential challenges in generating earnings and expanding operations.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.