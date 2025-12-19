December 19, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Goldman Sachs Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.5%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $271.82 billion.

Buying $100 In GS: If an investor had bought $100 of GS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $341.00 today based on a price of $880.23 for GS at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$880.230.45%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved