If You Invested $1000 In Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:LEU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 42.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.45%. Currently, Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In LEU: If an investor had bought $1000 of LEU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $9,748.73 today based on a price of $228.67 for LEU at the time of writing.

Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

