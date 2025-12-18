December 18, 2025 3:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Celsius Holdings Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 39.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 52.28%. Currently, Celsius Holdings has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In CELH: If an investor had bought $1000 of CELH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $64,526.53 today based on a price of $41.34 for CELH at the time of writing.

Celsius Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

