$100 Invested In e.l.f. Beauty 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.13%. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion.

Buying $100 In ELF: If an investor had bought $100 of ELF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $349.71 today based on a price of $79.66 for ELF at the time of writing.

e.l.f. Beauty's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

