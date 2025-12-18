MARK ORDAN Executes Sell Order: Offloads $515K In Pediatrix Medical Group Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on December 17, by MARK ORDAN, Chief Executive Officer at Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: ORDAN's recent move involves selling 23,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $515,430.

During Thursday's morning session, Pediatrix Medical Group shares down by 0.27%, currently priced at $22.5.

Discovering Pediatrix Medical Group: A Closer Look

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others. The company operates only under one segment which provides physician services including newborn, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialty care. It generates majority of the revenue through neonatology and other pediatric subspecialties.

Financial Insights: Pediatrix Medical Group

Revenue Challenges: Pediatrix Medical Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 28.48% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Pediatrix Medical Group's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.85.

Debt Management: Pediatrix Medical Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Pediatrix Medical Group's P/E ratio of 11.81 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.0 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.01, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Pediatrix Medical Group's Insider Trades.

