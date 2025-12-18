In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Broadcom Background

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It has a significant position in custom AI chips to train and run inference for large language models. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Broadcom Inc 68.35 18.94 24.77 11.02% $8.29 $10.7 12.93% NVIDIA Corp 42.31 34.94 22.45 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 28.65 9.01 12.40 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 103.72 5.31 10.10 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 21.44 4.32 6.02 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 34.40 8.70 4.30 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Intel Corp 600.83 1.62 2.97 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Texas Instruments Inc 31.78 9.54 9.25 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 59.44 3.92 12.22 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% ARM Holdings PLC 146.90 16.41 27.68 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 28.77 4.93 9.11 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.59 5.59 4.72 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.40 12.25 16.50 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 29.84 3.18 1.62 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 19.50 3.02 5.41 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 115.63 18.84 32.18 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% STMicroelectronics NV 44.05 1.27 2.02 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 73.05 2.71 3.60 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% United Microelectronics Corp 14.84 1.75 2.63 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 65.05 4.43 8.43 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 359.30 13.91 20.06 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 43.15 7.57 14.53 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 91.13 8.25 10.87 5.18% $39.1 $33.81 32.88%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Broadcom, the following trends become clear:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 68.35 significantly below the industry average by 0.75x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 18.94 , which is 2.3x the industry average, Broadcom might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 24.77 , which is 2.28x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 11.02% is 5.84% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $8.29 Billion , which is 0.21x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $10.7 Billion , which indicates 0.32x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 12.93% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 32.88%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Broadcom with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Broadcom is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Broadcom is undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more favorably. On the other hand, the high ROE and low EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth imply that Broadcom is efficiently utilizing its equity but may be facing challenges in generating profits and revenue growth relative to its industry counterparts.

