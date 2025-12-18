December 18, 2025 9:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Costco Wholesale 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.99%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $382.02 billion.

Buying $100 In COST: If an investor had bought $100 of COST stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,193.24 today based on a price of $862.00 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

