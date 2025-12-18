December 18, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Oracle Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.06%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $520.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORCL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,877.29 today based on a price of $181.26 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$187.834.33%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved