If You Invested $1000 In Walmart Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.2%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $919.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In WMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,377.06 today based on a price of $115.40 for WMT at the time of writing.

Walmart's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.