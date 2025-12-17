If You Invested $100 In iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:SOXX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.2%. Currently, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion.

Buying $100 In SOXX: If an investor had bought $100 of SOXX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $947.92 today based on a price of $286.48 for SOXX at the time of writing.

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund's Performance Over Last 10 Years

