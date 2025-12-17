December 17, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Salesforce Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.5%. Currently, Salesforce has a market capitalization of $246.74 billion.

Buying $100 In CRM: If an investor had bought $100 of CRM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $761.87 today based on a price of $258.10 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

