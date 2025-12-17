December 17, 2025 3:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 10 Years

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.16%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $4.05 trillion.

Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $10,208.52 today based on a price of $273.92 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Apple's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

