Noteworthy Insider Activity: Bradford T Whitmore Invests $300K In Ultralife Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Bradford T Whitmore, Board Member at Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) made a noteworthy insider purchase on December 16,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Whitmore bought 53,000 shares of Ultralife, amounting to a total of $300,902.

Ultralife shares are trading up 4.49% at $6.05 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Discovering Ultralife: A Closer Look

Ultralife Corp provides products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems to customers across the globe in the government and defense, medical, safety and security, energy, and industrial sectors. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems including rechargeable and non-rechargeable batteries, charging systems, communications and electronics systems and accessories, and custom-engineered systems. The company's segments include Battery and Energy Products, and Communications Systems. It generates maximum revenue from the Battery and Energy Products segment, and from the U.S. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, and various other non-rechargeable batteries.

Ultralife: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Ultralife displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 22.18% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Ultralife's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -0.07. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Ultralife's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 58.2 , Ultralife's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.52 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Ultralife's EV/EBITDA ratio at 11.97 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

