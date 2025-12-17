Sell Alert: W. Todd Woelfer Cashes Out $178K In Thor Industries Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on December 16, W. Todd Woelfer, SVP at Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Woelfer's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled the sale of 1,729 shares of Thor Industries. The total transaction value is $178,338.

Thor Industries's shares are actively trading at $102.5, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Wednesday's morning session.

Delving into Thor Industries's Background

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth-wheel towables across about 35 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motor caravans, camper vans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts via the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021; however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of fiscal 2025 total sales. In fiscal 2025, the company wholesaled 181,388 units and generated $9.6 billion in revenue.

A Deep Dive into Thor Industries's Financials

Revenue Growth: Thor Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 13.43% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Thor Industries's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.41.

Debt Management: Thor Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 19.41 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.56 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Thor Industries's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 9.07, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Thor Industries's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.