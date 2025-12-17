Grant Levy Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $64K In Air Lease Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on December 17, Grant Levy, EVP at Air Lease (NYSE:AL), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Levy sold 1,000 shares of Air Lease. The total transaction amounted to $64,300.

During Wednesday's morning session, Air Lease shares up by 0.01%, currently priced at $64.19.

Discovering Air Lease: A Closer Look

Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company based in the United States. It is engaged in purchasing commercial jet aircrafts directly from aircraft manufacturers and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world to generate attractive returns on equity. The company also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors, and offers fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios for a management fee. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Asia-Pacific region and the rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central America, South America, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Air Lease's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Air Lease's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 27.4% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Air Lease's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.21.

Debt Management: Air Lease's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.42. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Air Lease's P/E ratio of 7.45 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.48 , Air Lease's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Air Lease's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 10.57, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Air Lease's Insider Trades.

