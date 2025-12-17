Insider Move: Kyle Sable Exercises Options, Realizing $1.96M At Perimeter Solutions

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on December 16, as Sable, Chief Financial Officer at Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Sable, Chief Financial Officer at Perimeter Solutions, a company in the Materials sector, just exercised stock options worth 100,000 shares of PRM stock with an exercise price of $8.36.

During Wednesday's morning session, Perimeter Solutions shares down by 0.25%, currently priced at $27.92. Considering the current price, Sable's 100,000 shares have a total value of $1,956,000.

Unveiling the Story Behind Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Inc is a solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries. The Company's products and operations are managed and reported in two operating segments. Its Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services typically offered in conjunction with the Company's retardant and foam products. The Specialty Products segment includes operations that develop, produce and market products for non-fire safety markets. Specialty Products segment is Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5) based lubricant additives. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications, and emerging electric battery technologies.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Perimeter Solutions

Revenue Growth: Perimeter Solutions displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 63.12% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Perimeter Solutions's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -0.62. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Perimeter Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Perimeter Solutions's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 51.83 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.5 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Perimeter Solutions's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 46.55 reflects market recognition of Perimeter Solutions's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

