Options Movement At Perimeter Solutions: Noriko Yokozuka Exercises Worth $2.46M

Noriko Yokozuka, General Counsel at Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM), reported a large exercise of company stock options on December 16, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Yokozuka, General Counsel at Perimeter Solutions, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 137,500 shares of PRM as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $2,464,000.

Perimeter Solutions shares are currently trading down by 0.25%, with a current price of $27.92 as of Wednesday morning. This brings the total value of Yokozuka's 137,500 shares to $2,464,000.

Perimeter Solutions Inc is a solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries. The Company's products and operations are managed and reported in two operating segments. Its Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services typically offered in conjunction with the Company's retardant and foam products. The Specialty Products segment includes operations that develop, produce and market products for non-fire safety markets. Specialty Products segment is Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5) based lubricant additives. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications, and emerging electric battery technologies.

Revenue Growth: Perimeter Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 63.12% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Perimeter Solutions's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.62.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 51.83 , Perimeter Solutions's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.5 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Perimeter Solutions's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 46.55, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

