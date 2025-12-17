Options Exercise: Martin C Maxwell At Integer Holdings Realizes $74K

Highlighted on December 17, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Maxwell, Board Member at Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Maxwell, Board Member at Integer Holdings, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 2,883 shares of ITGR as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $74,266.

Integer Holdings shares are trading, exhibiting up of 0.39% and priced at $74.19 during Wednesday's morning. This values Maxwell's 2,883 shares at $74,266.

Discovering Integer Holdings: A Closer Look

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into one segment and derives its revenues from three product lines: Cardio & Vascular, Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation and Other Markets. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Key Indicators: Integer Holdings's Financial Health

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Integer Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.41% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 26.98% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Integer Holdings's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 1.13.

Debt Management: Integer Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.75. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 30.41 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.45 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Integer Holdings's EV/EBITDA ratio at 13.54 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Integer Holdings's Insider Trades.

