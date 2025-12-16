Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Natera 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 22.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.12%. Currently, Natera has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In NTRA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NTRA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $19,654.28 today based on a price of $227.40 for NTRA at the time of writing.

Natera's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

