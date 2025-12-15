If You Invested $100 In Cummins Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.19%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion.

Buying $100 In CMI: If an investor had bought $100 of CMI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $231.50 today based on a price of $517.25 for CMI at the time of writing.

Cummins's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

