If You Invested $100 In McKesson Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.76%. Currently, McKesson has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion.

Buying $100 In MCK: If an investor had bought $100 of MCK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,608.70 today based on a price of $823.90 for MCK at the time of writing.

McKesson's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.