Here's How Much $100 Invested In Brink's 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.09%. Currently, Brink's has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion.

Buying $100 In BCO: If an investor had bought $100 of BCO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $399.16 today based on a price of $120.83 for BCO at the time of writing.

Brink's's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

