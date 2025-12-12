If You Invested $1000 In SPX Technologies Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.71%. Currently, SPX Technologies has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPXC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPXC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,213.69 today based on a price of $224.00 for SPXC at the time of writing.

SPX Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

