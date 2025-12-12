In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.88 8.48 8.91 1.39% $26.85 $42.04 26.25% Alphabet Inc 30.84 9.75 9.94 9.33% $49.74 $60.98 15.95% Baidu Inc 11.63 1.18 2.36 -4.16% $-12.51 $12.86 -7.1% Reddit Inc 107.62 16.95 23.99 6.51% $0.14 $0.53 67.91% Pinterest Inc 9.43 3.76 4.58 1.91% $0.07 $0.84 16.79% Bilibili Inc 97.81 4.80 2.57 3.24% $0.5 $2.82 5.2% CarGurus Inc 25.35 9.54 4.21 11.03% $0.06 $0.21 3.17% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 32.13 2.03 2.67 2.51% $0.09 $0.27 4.74% Weibo Corp 5.83 0.65 1.57 5.93% $0.12 $0.34 -4.77% Yelp Inc 13.35 2.51 1.36 5.32% $0.07 $0.34 4.36% Tripadvisor Inc 25.65 2.54 1.11 7.95% $0.1 $0.51 3.95% Ziff Davis Inc 14.07 0.79 1.04 -0.2% $0.07 $0.31 2.87% Taboola.com Ltd 50.38 1.27 0.70 0.57% $0.03 $0.14 14.72% Yalla Group Ltd 8.55 1.41 3.64 5.38% $0.03 $0.06 0.8% Hello Group Inc 11.03 0.68 0.79 3.2% $0.46 $0.99 -0.92% Average 31.69 4.13 4.32 4.18% $2.78 $5.8 9.12%

After a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 28.88 , which is 0.91x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.48 , which is 2.05x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.91 , which is 2.06x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.39% that is 2.79% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $26.85 Billion , which is 9.66x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $42.04 Billion , which indicates 7.25x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 26.25% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.12%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Meta Platforms with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, Meta Platforms shows lower profitability, while EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth are all high, reflecting strong operational performance within the Interactive Media & Services sector.

