Inquiry Into Amazon.com's Competitor Dynamics In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.53 6.66 3.60 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 21.19 2.56 2.62 2.05% $27.26 $97.01 4.77% PDD Holdings Inc 11.48 2.87 2.80 7.79% $25.03 $61.44 8.98% MercadoLibre Inc 49.30 16.47 3.91 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 55.28 7.35 3.80 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 123.14 9.96 1.44 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.82 1.28 0.24 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 18.71 8.08 3.73 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Dillard's Inc 19.79 5.56 1.73 6.55% $0.21 $0.66 2.74% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.66 1.73 0.70 3.06% $1.55 $4.91 3.36% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 32.18 3.89 2.83 2.55% $0.08 $0.25 18.59% Global E Online Ltd 1002.75 7.30 7.85 1.43% $0.02 $0.1 25.46% Macy's Inc 14.12 1.47 0.29 0.25% $0.27 $2.06 0.2% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19.86 3.91 2.15 4.08% $0.79 $2.59 28.17% Kohl's Corp 13.82 0.68 0.17 0.2% $0.25 $1.52 -3.64% Hour Loop Inc 68.67 9.45 0.51 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 98.05 5.5 2.32 4.24% $4.35 $15.44 14.41%

Through a thorough examination of Amazon.com, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 32.53 significantly below the industry average by 0.33x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 6.66 , which is 1.21x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.6 , which is 1.55x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% is 1.78% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 10.46x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.93x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.4% is significantly below the industry average of 14.41%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Amazon.com is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth compared to industry peers.

